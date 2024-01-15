AFC Asian Cup 2023: High goal scoring on the fourth day of the tournament 

South Korea, Iraq and Jordan all took wins on the fourth day of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The fourth day of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 saw a high-goal-scoring competition in which South Korea defeated Bahrain 3-1, Iraq triumphed over Indonesia 3-1, and Jordan secured a 4-0 victory against Malaysia.

Playing in their Group E opener, South Korea took down Bahrain, with Paris St-Germain’s Lee Kang-in rescuing his side with a second-half brace at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

With the score tied at 1-1 after goals from Hwang In-beom and Bahrain’s Abdullah al-Hashsash, Lee turned on the style with two lethal strikes that secured the match against the Bahrain squad.

The match was expected to be favorable for the Koreans as they are favorites in the tournament and have defeated Bahrain a fair amount of times throughout their history.

Meanwhile, at the Iraq match, Mohanad Ali scored the game’s first goal in the 17th minute, taking the lead to 1-0.

Indonesia’s Marselino Ferdinan equalised the score with a goal in the 37th minute after an assist from Yakob Sayuri.

Osama Rashid struck in the lead for Iraq with a goal in the 52nd minute, taking the score to 2-1 before the end of the first half, after which

teammate Aymen Hussein scored another goal, furthering their lead and securing the win with a score of 3-1.

At the Jordan game, Malaysia returned to Asia’s major continental tournament for the first time since 2007, while the Jordanians have consistently participated in four of the last five Asian Cups.

Jordan overclassed Malaysia, nailing two goals before the half and a penalty that edged it to three-nil.

The last goal came minutes before the end of the match, finishing off the Malaysia squad into an embarrassing loss.