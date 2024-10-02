ACL Elite: Joselu-inspired Al Gharafa beat defending champions Al Ain

A 4-2 win against last year’s champions Al Ain might just be the boost that the Al Gharafa side requires to get the ball rolling.

Qatar’s Al Gharafa registered their first win of the AFC Champions League Elite after a second-half surge saw them get the better of defending champions Al Ain in Al Khor’s Al Bayt Stadium.

Two goals from former Real Madrid striker Joselu followed by a goal each from Seydou Sane and Yacine Brahimi helped Al Gharafa pull off the upset, despite the UAE side momentarily pulling through to make it 2-2.

Star signing Joselu put his side on the lead in the first half’s injury time, beating Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa through Seydou Sane’s pass to score his first goal in Asia’s top club competition.

The 34-year-old striker then scored with a header from close range just three minutes into the second half to what seemed like a comfortable 2-0 lead.

The Spaniard said his stand-out performance on the night was down to coach Pedro Martins’ tactics.

“The coach and his technical staff gave us all the necessary instructions, we just applied it on the field,” he said, after bagging the man of the match award. “I think we were the better side today. We scored four goals and won on merit.”

In fact, Al Gharafa looked better than Al Ain and had managed to keep last year’s champions under pressure in the first half, looking to avenge their abysmal 3-0 opening loss against Iran’s Esteghlal.

The lead was shortlived as Hernan Crespo’s side pulled one back in the 56th minute through winger Kaku’s penalty goal.

It was then last season’s top scorer, Moroccan forward Soufiane Rahimi, who scored six minutes after the hour-mark to level the score.

Al Ain were put in a similar situation two weeks back at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium against Al Sadd where they managed to salvage a 1-1 draw after conceding late in the first half.

However, it was not to be this time around.

With the tie on balance, Al Gharafa’s Senegalese defender Seydou Sano scored in the 72nd minute, followed by a goal from ever-performing playmaker Yacine Brahimi to dent Al Ain’s hopes of coming back.

Al Gharafa coach Martins hailed his side’s attitude that saw them come back after conceding two goals.

“It was a tough game,” said the former Olympiacos manager, who has been in charge of the Qatari side since 2022. “Al Ain were able to level the score, but the team’s reaction was wonderful, which led us to the win.”

With new signing and former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico on the sticks, Martins’ side successfully contained Al Ain for the rest of the match.

With three points on board, Martins’ side will host Al Wasl of UAE in their next ACL Elite game, after a successful week overall for Qatari sides in the continental tournament.

Al Sadd’s win against Iran’s Esteghlal sees them climb to the third position in the West region’s table while Al Gharafa sit sixth.

Following their 2-1 loss against Al Nassr, Al Rayyan are at the bottom of the table as the only pointless side so far in the region.