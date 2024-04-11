Abu Samra Border Crossing boosts efficiency with dedicated lanes

Those with pre-registration can breeze through to the designated lane at Abu Samra.

The Permanent Committee overseeing the Abu Samra Border Crossing has deployed 24 immigration counters and 36 inspection points to facilitate seamless travel during Eid Al Fitr.

Dedicated lanes have been reserved exclusively for individuals who have pre-registered via the Metrash2 mobile app, offering a smoother passage for those who plan ahead.

This optional pre-registration service streamlines travel formalities for citizens and residents utilizing the Abu Samra border crossing, offering a hassle-free experience through specially allocated lanes for pre-registered vehicles.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI), through a video on X, urged the public to take advantage of pre-registration to experience more convenient and efficient travels.

Securing pre-registration via the Metrash2 app is a straightforward process.

Travellers need only navigate to the ‘Travel Service’ section, where they can input the necessary details.

Upon completion, a confirmation text message will be sent, signalling readiness for travel.

Visitors travelling through the border crossing can also utilise the Hayya platform for registration, providing multiple avenues for pre-planning.

Should any documentation be lacking at the time of registration, applicants will be directed to the service implementation site at the border crossing to fulfil requirements with minimal disruption to their travel plans.

The overarching goal of this pre-registration initiative is to simplify entry and exit procedures for all travellers, including citizens, expatriates, and visitors going through the Abu Samra crossing.