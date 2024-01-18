100 students from Gaza to pursue higher education in Qatar

The initiative aims to foster educational development and resilience among youth affected by the ongoing genocide and contribute to the rebuilding of Gaza and Palestine.

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation has announced that 100 Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip will be arriving in Qatar within the next six months to pursue their higher education.

This initiative is a part of the ‘Rebuilding Hope for Gaza’ project launched by EAA.

The programme has already facilitated eight students’ admission to UDST, with plans underway for the remaining students to join various Qatari universities based on their field of interest and availability.

Applicants must have a high school GPA of no less than 90%, two academic years of university education in the Gaza Strip, proficiency in English, and a commitment to return to Gaza for at least ten years post-study.

Fields of study include Human Medicine, Medical Studies, Engineering, Information Technology, and other specialities. The criteria for admission also require a high university GPA, with specific requirements for different fields.

Successful candidates will be notified via email or telephone as the process progresses.

Talal Alhathal, the executive director of the Al-Fakhoora programme highlighted to Gulf Times the focus on national universities, especially UDST and Qatar University, for admitting the most students with disciplines like medicine, engineering, IT, and other technical programmes being prioritised.

Al Fakhoora’s vision, as part of the Education Above All Foundation and in collaboration with Qatar Scholarships, is to empower youth in conflict-affected areas. The scholarship offered to these Palestinian students covers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, with stringent criteria for selection.

The comprehensive approach of the Al-Fakhoora programme extends beyond academic support, offering psycho-social and trauma support, and educational facilities in Gaza.

“We hope that with our support, these students will be able to complete their education and rebuild Gaza and Palestine for the better,” added Alhathal.

Since opening the scholarship applications a mere ten days ago, Alhathal reports that they have received over 200 applications. He detailed their intention to accommodate 100 students in the next six months.

Additionally, he disclosed that their team in Gaza will soon initiate an in-person application process for the scholarship programme, anticipating an even greater influx of applications.

The scholarship, which includes educational fees, housing, and transportation, is designed to aid students in the reconstruction of Gaza.

Alhathal also noted that discussions are currently underway with various international universities in Qatar to expand scholarship opportunities further.