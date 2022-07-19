ZIWO arrives in Qatar to provide crystal clear services

ZIWO has served the GCC market for years, developing a large client base among leading companies and brands

ZIWO, the leading provider of Cloud Contact Centre Solutions in the Middle East and North Africa region, has launched its operations in the state of Qatar for the first time.

The service delivers a cloud-based telephony solution with crystal clear quality, allowing ZIWO companies to talk to their clients and leverage customer information with fully API-based ready-made CRM plugins, to leading CRM software solutions including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, Freshdesk, Zoho, Hubspot and many more.

ZIWO has served the GCC market for years, developing a large client base among leading companies and brands including Floward, MAF Carrefour, Citruss TV, Snoonu, DAMAC and more.

After tripling its revenue last year, ZIWO has continued to accelerate its growth with the introduction of yet another strategic country.

“Launching ZIWO in Qatar provides us with great potential to raise our business to new heights! We wanted to strengthen our relationships with the existing clients in Qatar as well as build new relationships and business opportunities in the local market,” ZIWO CEO Renaud de Gonfreville said.

“Customer Experience is vital. With ZIWO our GCC customers have increased their productivity by 50% while dividing their costs by 3. Qatar is a strategic market for us and we are ready to provide our services during the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” the CEO added.

About ZIWO

ZIWO Cloud Contact Center Software (CCAAS) is a barrier-breaker, and an information technology organisation that provides cloud centre services and advanced tech solutions.

Founded by Renaud de Gonfreville and Eric Ouisse, ZIWO was launched in late 2016 in the GCC, with the aim to enable companies to deploy instantly and globally their customer care and sales teams.

ZIWO Qatar: 441 96 500 D-Ring Road, 1st &2nd Floors, Al Mataar, Al Qadeem District, Doha