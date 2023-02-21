Zenith unveils latest watch to its DEFY collection

Following the unique octagonal geometry of the early DEFY models of the 1960s, the sculpted steel case of the DEFY Skyline Skeleton retains the same DNA.

Introduced last year as the latest chapter in the enduring DEFY legacy of sturdy and singularly futuristic timekeepers, the DEFY Skyline collection was conceived for an ever-fast-moving world where every fraction of a second can be a decisive one.

Taking cues from modern cityscapes where structures and light are bound in a constantly moving interplay, the DEFY Skyline Skeleton reaches even further towards the light on the horizon and opens a whole new world of possibilities to what a skeleton watch can be.

Housed within an angular 41mm steel case, the harmoniously symmetrical skeleton dial takes on the form of a four-pointed stars, in a nod to the ZENITH “double Z” logo of the 1960s.

The chapter ring’s applied baton hour markers as well as the central hour and minute hands are filled with Super-LumiNova for easy legibility; something that is usually sacrificed in skeleton watches.

A constantly running 1/10th of a second counter at 6 o’clock makes steady jumps in fixed increments, completing one revolution every 10 seconds. The open dial comes in black or blue, with the skeleton movement’s main plate as well as the bridges and open star-shaped oscillating weight finished in the same colour as the open dials for a cohesive and architectural look.

The different finishes combining matte, satin-brushed and polished surfaces further accentuate the depth of the moment and intensity of the colour.

Following the unique octagonal geometry of the early DEFY models of the 1960s, the sculpted steel case of the DEFY Skyline Skeleton retains the same DNA of robustness and durability as its predecessors while bringing an edgier and more architectural aesthetic, as well as a host of new functions to the metropolis-ready companion.

Fixed atop the 41mm stainless steel case with sharply defined edges, the faceted bezel is reminiscent of those from early DEFY models, reimagined with twelve sides that are positioned as extensions to the hour markers. With an emphasis on performance in the largest possible range of activities and situations, the screw-down crown emblazoned with the star emblem provides a water-resistance of 10 ATM (100 metres).

Visible from the front as well as the sapphire display back is the openworked version of the high-frequency automatic El Primero calibre, the 3620 SK.

Built with a similar architecture as the El Primero 3600 1/10th of a second chronograph, this automatic manufacture movement drives the 1/10th of a second hand directly from the escapement, which beats at 5Hz (36’000 VpH), thus making it a “natural” fraction-of-a-second indication.

Its efficient automatic bi-directional winding mechanism with a star-shaped rotor delivers a power reserve of approximately 60 hours.

With versatility at its core, the DEFY Skyline Skeleton features an ingenious quick strap-change mechanism consisting of secure buttons on the back.

The steel bracelet with a satin-brushed surface with chamfered and polished edges can easily be swapped with the supplied rubber strap and steel folding clasp with a starry sky pattern that’s colour-matched to the dial.