Zara withdraws controversial ad campaign evoking Gaza war

The fashion giant has retracted campaign images which were linked to Gaza’s onslaught after widespread public outcry and calls for a boycott.

Zara, the renowned Spanish fashion retailer, has taken down all images from its contentious advertising campaign after it faced backlash over the stark similarities to the scenes of death and devastation in Gaza.

Zara’s parent company, Inditex, said on Monday that the removal of the images was a routine step in “refreshing content”. They said that the campaign in question was conceived in July and photographed in September and featured unfinished sculptures intended to showcase craft-made garments.

However, the campaign stirred considerable controversy, with some images portraying mannequins lacking limbs and statues enshrouded in white, reminiscent of Islamic burial traditions, and scenes seen today in Gaza.

The resemblance sparked a significant uproar among pro-Palestine activists, leading to calls for the boycott of Zara.

In a statement on Instagram, Zara expressed regret over the “misunderstanding” and reaffirmed its “deep respect” towards all communities.

The move was met with scepticism with many arguing that the statement downplayed the extent of the outrage and failed to acknowledge the timing of the campaign’s release amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

This incident is not the first of its kind for Zara.

Previously, the brand faced boycott calls following an event hosted by Joey Schwebel, chairman of Zara’s Israeli line, for Itamar Ben Gvir, a far-right Knesset member known for his anti-Palestinian views.

The event, closely preceding Israel’s legislative elections, fuelled tensions due to Ben Gvir’s leadership of the extreme nationalist party Otzma Yehudit, or Jewish Power.

The Israeli news channel 12 highlighted this contentious gathering, triggering a boycott movement within Palestinian territories. Social media platforms were inundated with videos of Palestinians burning Zara clothing, symbolizing their rejection of what they deemed a “racist company”.

Gvir was captured on video in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied east Jerusalem, advocating for lethal force against Palestinians. He’s a proud admirer of Baruch Goldstein, responsible for the 1994 massacre at the Ibrahimi Mosque.