Young stars Sekou Yansane and Kais Najeh leave PSG for Qatar

Paris Saint-Germain has kicked off the new season on a positive note.

Rising young stars Sekou Yansané and Kais Najeh are leaving Paris Saint-Germain to join Qatar’s Al-Ahli and Al Rayyan, the club confirmed.

Yansané has signed a deal till 2027 to join Qatar’s oldest sports club, Al-Ahli, as it competes to climb up the Qatar Stars league tournament.

During his short stint with PSG, Yansané made only a few appearances for the Parisian first team. However, for the U19s, the forward will be missed on the pitch.

The 19-year-old is a French prodigy who dominated in the 2021/2022 U-19 Championship, scoring 21 goals in the 23 matches.

النادي #الأهلي يتعاقد مع هداف الدوري الفرنسي تحت 19 سنة عمر ياساني

📰: https://t.co/poaWdDhVbl pic.twitter.com/V4O4McK8SW — النادي الأهلي الرياضي (@ahliqat) September 10, 2022

Currently ranked 5th behind Al Gharafa, the former PSG forward will add to Al Ahli’s offensive as it struggles to perform consistently.

Yansané officially signed his unpublicised contract over the weekend and is expected to debut on the Qatar pitches soon.

Meanwhile, Kais Najeh thanked PSG and his supporters as he embraced the move to Al Rayyan as a new challenge.

“Thanks also to the fans of my heart club for their support and passion. I am now turning to a new challenge, and I would like to thank the club of Al Rayyan for their welcome and the confidence they give me,” Najeh said in a statement on his socials.

Najeh will be the fifth foreign player with Al Rayyan and will remain on a contract until the end of 2026.

الريان يتعاقد مع قيس ناجح لمدة 4 سنوات قادمًا من نادي باريس سان جيرمان



Al Rayyan signs kais Najeh for 4 years from Paris Saint-Germain@kais_najeh pic.twitter.com/Rvrp2tczc5 — AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) September 10, 2022

The 19-year-old debuted his career with the French superstars but fell short in playing any minutes as he partook in only friendly matches.

The defensive footballer will be expected to support Al Rayyan, which has appeared to remain stagnant at the bottom of the Stars League with five losses and zero wins.