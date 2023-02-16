Would Qatar’s potential takeover bid of Manchester United violate UEFA rules?

If the Qatari takeover bid succeeds, it would be a historical development in the football world.

Talks of a potential acquisition of Manchester United, which reports suggest could be worth some £5 to £6 billion, have spurred on questions of whether a Qatari takeover would be legitimate considering its role with Paris Saint-Germain.

Though no official statement has been made, Qatar is believed to be eyeing a full takeover of the club with rumoured plans to update the training facility and rebuild Old Trafford stadium.

However, false conception has been communicated by media channels worldwide who reported that the Qatari organisation which owns PSG also wishes to purchase United.

As per UEFA rules, no club may be involved in “any capacity whatsoever in the management administration and sporting performance of any other club participating.”

This means Qatar’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi of PSG cannot be involved at all in the talks to purchase the English club. PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which does not form part of Qatar Investment Authority’s investment portfolio.

For this reason, if reports of a potential takeover are true, QIA would be the entity pursuing the purchase of Manchester United from the Glazer family.

Despite both entities being owned by the State of Qatar, QIA and QSI do not share the same ownership model with one other, allowing them to operate differently and separately.

On paper, there wouldn’t be a conflict of interest with Old Trafford, and it would edge Qatar alongside the likes of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the Premier League.

A soft deadline of 17 February is approaching for the first round of proposals to buy Manchester United.