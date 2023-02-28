World’s top padel players in town for Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel 2023

The new tour constructed by the International Padel Federation is backed by Qatar’s PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel has kicked off with World No.1 Alejandro Galan and Juan Lebron set to debut in Tuesday’s opener.

Held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, the tournament offers a total of €525,000 in prize money for the world’s top 20 players.

The opening match in Doha comes just days after the Qatar ExxonMobil Open and Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

“We have built the courts outside the centre court and action is on right now. We will have the centre court also ready before the opening day’s action on Tuesday. It is a challenge for us, but we will have everything done on time,” Tariq Zainal, Secretary-General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation and Tournament said.

On Sunday, the qualification witnessed David Fernandez Fernandez and Carl Knutsson take down Alessandro Tinti and Simone Cremona in the double match.

Tamara Icardo and Emiliano Martin Iriart dominated Qatari pairs Ali Al Saygh and Rayyan Al Jufairi at the men’s qualifier.

Anointed to have the same equivalency to Tennis’s Grand Slam, several padel players, including veteran Brazil veteran Pablo Lima, have shared their excitement.

“I’m honestly very happy about my performance in the tour. I enjoyed playing here last time also. Hoping to do well this time,” said the World No.9 player.

The tournament will come to an end on March 5, tailgating behind Italy’s Premier Padel Major.