World Heart Day: Qatar residents take steps to raise money for underprivileged children

The World Heart Federation established World Heart Day to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of death worldwide, killing 18.6 million people annually.

The day also highlights steps that can be taken to prevent and control CVD. It aims to motivate people to take action by informing them that at least 80% of preventable deaths from heart disease and stroke could be avoided by reducing risk factors like tobacco use, poor diet, and physical inactivity.

Every year on September 29, people all over the world observe World Heart Day (WHD). Every year since 2000, a theme has been used to commemorate World Heart Day.

“Use heart for every heart” is the theme for 2022.

The phrase “Use Heart” means to think creatively, choose wisely, act bravely, and assist others in a respectful and kind manner. The phrase “For Every Heart” implies that “ourselves” are primarily the beneficiaries of the positive behaviours and habits we adopt.

The awareness campaign goes beyond just emphasising healthy eating, abstaining from tobacco use, and getting enough exercise.

Qatar marks the occasion

Aster DM Healthcare’s ‘#Heart2Heart Campaign’ is a grassroots effort at Aster Hospital, Old Airport, aimed at raising community awareness of cardiovascular diseases and ways to prevent them.

This comes as a part of Aster DM Healthcare’s efforts in continuing its initiative to improve the heart health of underprivileged children on the occasion of #WorldHeartDay.

The facility pledged to donate INR 100 on behalf of participants for every 10,000 steps they take. The money will go toward children’s cardiac surgeries, repeating moves from the last two editions of the campaign.

Through this initiative, which helped children with crucial cardiac surgeries, INR 22.65 lakhs were raised last year.

This year’s edition of the initiative kicked off on September 16 and ran until September 28.



After registration, record your steps on your gadgets/ smartphones and share your everyday step count through screenshots to our WhatsApp number – +97474799321