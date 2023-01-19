World Cup souvenir? How to print your Qatar 2022 ticket

Only the original ticket buyers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are eligible to buy souvenir tickets for the mobile tickets they purchased for the event.

FIFA has finally made the much-anticipated announcement many World Cup 2022 fans have been waiting for, confirming the sale of physical versions of the mobile match tickets.

“You saw history made at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and now you can get a unique memento of your unforgettable experience to treasure forever,” FIFA said in an email to the ticket holders.

For a limited amount of time, the customised tickets can be purchased for QAR 10 per piece, with delivery included.

Customers who purchased original mobile match tickets can log into their accounts on the FIFA ticketing website and buy souvenirs for both themselves and any guests who attended the games with them.

The total cost is determined by multiplying QAR 10 by the quantity of tickets purchased using the same application number.

For instance, all six tickets would be produced if the original ticket buyer had purchased six within a specific ticket application, including one for themselves and five for visitors. The price in this case would be QAR 60.

Residents of Qatar may only make payments using Visa cards.

Beginning at the end of February or the start of March 2023, souvenir tickets will be sent via standard mail to the address listed on the FIFA ticketing account.

Souvenir tickets should be received by the end of March 2023 or the beginning of April 2023 since the delivery is anticipated to take around a month.

There is no option for ticket buyers to pick and choose which tickets inside a ticket application they want as a souvenir, as all tickets included in a ticket application will be printed.

After a successful payment has been made, customers will receive a confirmation email for all souvenir ticket sales that are processed in real-time.