World Cup host Qatar to hold AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 on home grounds

Qatar will heighten its sports resume as it has been selected to become the host for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024, the Asian Football Confederation Competitions Committee announced on Friday.

After a thorough bid evaluation by the AFC, Qatar was chosen over its regional neighbors, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Uzbekistan.

Besides delivering Qatar the bidding rights for the U23 Asian Cup 2024, the AFC Committee approved the proposal to adopt a singular system to align other AFC competitions with the AFC Asian Cup schedule.

After hosting the upcoming World Cup, Qatar has eyed hosting several major sporting events following the winter tournament.

The Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), Hassan al Thawadi, revealed that Qatar wishes to win the 2023 AFC Asian Cup bid.

Initially set to be held in China, the country had to give up hosting rights for its zero-Covid-19 policy.

Qatar is among four nations bidding for the tournament next year, alongside South Korea, Indonesia, and Australia.

The AFC Committee will make a decision this coming month on 17 October.

Additionally, Qatar will bid to host the 2036 Olympics despite failing to make the cut for the 2016,2020, and 2024 Games.

The Arabian country has a long history of hosting AFC tournaments as it was awarded the 2030 Asian Games.

This will be the third time it’s been held in Qatar, having already been held in 1988 and 2011.

In a month’s time, the 2019 AFC champions will debut in their first World Cup tournament against Ecuador, Senegal, and The Netherlands.

Qatar’s Al-Annabi global showcase will kick off on 20 November at Al Bayt Stadium.