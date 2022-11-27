World Cup: Germany and Spain share the points in 1-1 faceoff  

Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug gave his country a World Cup lifeline with an 83rd-minute equalizer to make it a 1-1 draw against Spain

A battle of two greats was witnessed at Al Bayt Stadium, where Germany failed to seek redemption after drawing 1-1 with the kings of Spain.

Having won a 7-0 game against Costa Rica, Spain entered the match confident at the top of Group E. Germany, meanwhile, sought to prove they were still competitive after yielding to Japan 2-1.

Spain takes the reins

The Spaniards broke out at the very beginning of the match with an opportunity in the 5th minute, but the ball failed to get to the feet of Marco Asensio.

Germany responded with its own chance, as Ilkay Gundogan made a run passing to Serge Gnabry, who was caught by the defence of Unai Simon.

Despite decent play by the Germans, Spain dominated the first half of the game with 74% possession.

Thilo Kehrer received the first yellow in the game as he fouled Ferran Torres in the 38th minute.

Minutes later, the crowd erupted in cheer as Antonio Rudiger headed the ball to the back of the Spanish box, but the pass to the centre-back was offside.

At halftime, the Germans rushed into the locker room, needing to strategise as the Spanish attack threatened their chances.

The Hansi Flick side returned motivated, as they raised their intensity from the first half with a free kick by David Raum that hit the top bar.

Another treacherous free kick was awarded to the Germans, yet Joshua Kimmich was far from hitting anything.

The distant kick would give the Spain side all they needed, as Morata received a cross from Jordi Alba, striking in the box in the 62nd minute.

Spain’s lead urged them to play confidently, with several tactical passes that placed them on the attacking flank of the pitch.

Super sub

Thomas Muller, the German hometown hero, was substituted for Niclas Fullkrug, signalling the squad’s desire for new energy.

Leroy Sane and Lukas Klostermann were substituted for Ilkay Gundogan and Kehrer.

Germany rushed desperately for an equaliser, with Jamal Musiala unable to convert in the 74th minute.

Fullkrug made his substitution count as he took the tip of the ball off Musiala’s toe before squashing it into the net.

Tied 1-1, both sides looked to bring the game for their edge, but even with six minutes of stoppage time, the game ended in a draw.