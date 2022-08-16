World Cup fans entering Qatar for day trips can now apply for Hayya Card

Visitors entering Qatar for the World Cup must apply for a Hayya Card.

Fans attending the upcoming Qatar World Cup using the Match Day Shuttle service can now apply for their Hayya Card online.

The Match Day Shuttle is a service offered by Qatar Airways and regional airlines (Saudia, flydubai, Air Arabia, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air) that will allow fans staying outside of Qatar to fly into the country, watch their selected game and return to their point of origin within 24 hours.

The Match Day Hayya Card is a one-time all-access pass for visitors attending the matches of the World Cup.

The card permits fans entry to Qatar, stadiums with a valid match ticket, and access to free travel on public transport from 11 November to 23 December 2022.

All ticket holders, including Qatar residents who are attending the World Cup tournament, must apply for a Hayya Card.

The Hayya Card can be retrieved from the official website or mobile app. Fans will simply need to provide their travel details in order to receive their Hayya Card.

The winter World Cup will now start on 20 November instead of the initially scheduled date of 21 November. The change was made to allow host nation Qatar to face off against Ecuador in the tournament’s first match, straight after the grand opening ceremony.

The shift in schedule has caused Senegal and the Netherlands game to be moved from the afternoon of November 21 to the evening.

All other games remain unchanged.