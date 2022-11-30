World Cup 2022: Tunisia defies the odds with 1-0 victory against France 

Despite a strong performance from the Tunisians, they were eliminated from the World Cup as Denmark conceded to Australia

Tunisia strived to change its record by making it past the group stage for the first time in its history, holding France in Group D with a goal from Wahbi Khazri.

Playing in Education City Stadium, the Tunisians wasted no time seeking to prove they held a chance against France, who has already qualified for the Round of 16.

Didier Deschamps’s decision to sit out his star players allowed an opportunity for attack from the North Africans, as it took them less than 10 minutes to strike the net.

Khazri tries a through ball, but Nader Ghandri is flagged offside, fearing French fans minutes into the game.

Without the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Ousmane Dembele, the Tunisian squad dominated the first fourth of the half with 59%.

Twenty-three-year-old Ibrahima Konate led his young squad against the attack tactics from Khazri but failed to place the ball near the penalty area.

Seven crosses were gifted to the North Africans, yet the French played a defensive round as they held six clearances and several interceptions before the half.

It was obvious that the French were playing very poorly and required their lead players’ support after the half, as the Tunisian squad took two shots on target.

Deschamps’s men returned recharged, with France venturing forward into the attack.

However, a play from midfielder Aissa Laidoun sliced the upward momentum of the Parisians as he fired a shot over the bar from the left side of the French box in the 52nd minute.

Minutes later, Khazri glides past the defense of the French to put the Eagles of Carthage ahead by a point in the 58th minute.

Khazri is substituted with a round of applause from the stands, allowing Issam Jebali to replace him.

Deschamps loses faith in his men as he forces a triple change for France introducing Kylian Mbappe, William Saliba, and Adrien Rabiot.

Antoine Griezmann is added to the French side, replacing Wesley Fofana, who played inadequately through the match.

Griezmann would make it count for the French in the last few minutes before his clutch goal would be ruled offside, shocking the football world as Tunisia defeated the reigning champions.

Despite the triumphant match from Tunisia, Denmark loses to Australia, thus eliminating the North Africans from the Qatar World Cup.