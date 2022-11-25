World Cup 2022: Team USA holds England to shocking 0-0 draw 

The youngest squad at the World Cup frustrated the Three Lions at Al Bayt stadium..

In a shocking draw at Al Bayt Stadium, the young Americans served a better game against England’s squad.

From the beginning of the match, the US appeared to capitalise as they strung together some smooth passes against the English defence.

The combined trio of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka led a solid run for the American box until Tim Ream’s appearance, who ended the close stunner.

A few attempts were made minutes later from England’s Mason Mount, who shot a right-footed shot following a corner.

Dubbed a versatile player, Weston McKennie gifted the Americans an attempt of their own, with a long-distance strike from outside the box that merely missed the net.

A solid defence was put in place by Gareth Southgate’s men, who trapped the Americans for potential counterattacks.

In the 20th minute, The Three Lions held most of the possession but lacked conversions as “USA” chants stormed in from the crowd.

Yunus Musah almost struck in the stars for his country with an attempt from outside the box that was saved by England’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

All of America tuned in to Christian Pulisic, who struck the left bar in a shot close to nailing the back of the box.

Minutes before half time, Pulisic provided another opportunity for his squad, with a corner on the right that failed to reach any of his teammates.

USA keeps up the pressure

At halftime, it was clear that the Americans were pressuring the England team, who were expected to clear the group away in the game.

Bouncing back in the second half, Team USA had several corners to put away, but nerves got the best of them as they were yet to provide a finish.

On the English side, the star group continued to make substantial runs but were also left far from striking any goals.

Deep within the second half, Rashford gave a close left top corner of the box after receiving a smart back pass from Jack Grealish.

As the clock quickly winded down, both teams were desperate to nail in the ball for their side but found time ran out, ending the game in a peculiar draw.