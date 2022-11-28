World Cup 2022: Portugal dominate Uruguay with 2-0 win

Portugal secure a 2-0 win, guaranteeing their place in the tournament’s last 16.

Footballing giants Portugal and Uruguay took to the stage at the iconic Lusail Stadium on Monday to kick off an intense match on the second week of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Both teams started off strong in Qatar but a more dominant Portuguese said stole the attention from the get-go.

Tension arose from the start with fouls and bookings on both sides. Despite this, the game is lively and superstar striker Ronaldo delivers a spectacle as expected for the more than 80,000 fans at Lusail Stadium.

The venue is packed with an overwhelming number of red shirts compared to the light blue jerseys of Uruguay fans cramped onto the far right of the pitch, though their support and cheers are undoubtedly heard across the pitch.

At 17 minutes into the game, Ronaldo steps forward for a free kick in his iconic stance only to hit the wall of players ahead of him.

Portugal capture the majority of possession for the game so far with the gameplay concentrated in Uruguay’s half.

However, the sky-blues kick it up a notch with an unexpected break. Uruguay looked to steal the show at 32 minutes but a courageous Portuguese goalkeeper took to the frontlines after his wall of defence fell behind Bentancur.

Portugal realise they’ve let their guards down and heat it up, though the halftime whistle brings the game to a half after three added minutes.

By halftime, Portugal has has 9 attempts at goal compared to just 4 for Uruguay, though none have appeared to find the back of the net.

The game kicks off with energy once more with both sides making attempted breaks on either side of the pitch.

At 51 minutes in, a pitch invader runs across the pitch while holding a rainbow flag before he is swiftly apprehended and escorted out. Notably, the protester is booed off.

The game quickly resumes and Portugal make a run for it though the ball is smashed by Felix into the side of the net.

Moments later, Fernandes curls the ball at goal as Ronaldo elevates himself into the air. A little confusion captures the audience before the screens at the venue confirm Fernandes as the goal scorer.

Uruguay up the gear and push back in a last ditch attempt to equalise though little progress is made in the next half hour at least.

The challenge becomes harder for then Blues when the 89 minute mark sees a VAR check rule that a penalty is in order for Portugal after a Uruguayan handball.

It’s a second goal for Fernandes and Portugal continues its winning streak for now at the World Cup.