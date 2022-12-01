World Cup 2022: Germany eliminated despite beating Costa Rica 4-2  

In a tournament that will be told for years to come, Germany salvages itself against Costa Rica, yet is eliminated as Japan defeats Spain.

A rising prodigy, Jamal Musiala, put Costa Rica on the alert as he delivered a shot saved by goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the 4th minute.

A man of the match, Thomas Muller, only minutes later, plunges in a header from the center, missing to the right.

Yet, winger Serge Gnabry finally made it count for his country by mailing the ball to the back of the net in the 11th minute of the match.

Hansi Flick’s squad has changed their mood at this match, dominating the first half with 77 percent possession and three shots on target.

A stagnant Costa Rica squad has yet to make lead opportunities, serving below expectations in the first half.

Pressure fills up on goalkeeper Navas, who, luckily, saves a shot by Joshua Kimmich in the 36th minute.

Keysher Fuller almost pounds in an equalizer against the germans, yet the ball tips over the crossbar.

At halftime, Costa Rica retained a better defense clearing several attacks from the pitch and intercepting a few as well.

Germany still dominated the match, yet attacks from Fuller edged the box of the Europeans.

Luis Fernando Suarez’s side comes revitalized as Yeltsin Tejeda levels his team with a tap-in in the 59th minute.

Germany’s fate aligns with Japan, and Spain’s match as goals from the Japanese side have reversed the standings of the group table.

To make things worse for the Germans, Juan Pablo Vargas puts the Costa Ricans ahead as he bites through the defenses.

2-1 in the 70th minute of the match, Kai Havertz puts the Germans back in the round by scoring a right-footed shot from the middle of the box.

Tied in the match, Fuller and Venegas are subbed off, with Ronald Matarrita and Jewison Bennette running into play.

Despite a rough game, the first yellow is booked to Oscar Duarte in the 80th minute.

Havertz and Fullkrug score for the Germans, making it 4-2, but the squad will still go home as Japan defeats Spain pushing the two into the round of 16s.