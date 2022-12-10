World Cup 2022: France wins 2-1 to send England home

The Three Lions are put away by Giroud, despite winning two penalty decisions.

An historic match was held between England and France, the returning champions of the World Cup, with Les Bleus defeating the Three Lions 2-1

Held at Al Bayt Stadium, the quarter-final opened with Olivier Giroud almost hitting the back of the net with an excessive scorpion kick.

Giroud came in with another chance in the box, but England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved it effortlessly in the 12th minute.

Minutes later, the French finally secured their goal as Aurelien Tchouameni hit the bottom left corner in the 17th minute.

The French goal triggers a more threatening English squad, which collects 72.5% of ball possession.

England’s Harry Kane missed a near strike, scrambling the English attackers inside the box, yet no one tapped it in.

Before halftime, Antoine Griezmann, a key figure for France, gets booked for a yellow card after clipping Kyle Walker.

At halftime, France brings the possession to 42% with two shots on target, while the Three Lions have 57.6% and three on target.

Second 45

After the half, England climbs back into the attack by shooting in several attempts at France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who saves them all.

A penalty is awarded as Tchouameni brings down Bukayo Saka inside the box on the right side, giving Kane to get a chance for an equaliser.

Known for his penalties, Kane slams it in, setting the score even in the 53rd minute.

Saka seemed to be the man of the match, slicing through the French defence and attempting to push another goal.

On the other side, French fans concentrated on Giroud, who has been excellent for his squad as he led the offensive toward the box.

Giroud’s hard work pays off as he heads the ball to the right of Pickford, setting the score to 2-1 in the 78th minute.

A penalty was again awarded to England after Lucas Hernandez fouled Mason Mount.

Yet, despite his previous attempts in the box, Kane sends the ball flying miles high from the crossbar.

The missed chance put France in a comfortable position to win the match, and they will now square against Morocco in the semi-finals.