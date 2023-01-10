Workers in Qatar say apps allow for easier transfers as figures show billions sent in 2022

Workers in Qatar who spoke to Doha News said that they prefer online transfers given their ability to save them time and money.

Workers told Doha News that newly-developed applications have allowed for easier transfer of funds to their home countries, as local reports highlighted billions have been sent via companies in the last year.

Money transfers for residents living in Qatar reached some QAR 32.0 billion over nine months during 2022, Lusail News reported on Monday.

Breaking down the overall amount reported, the news entity said around QAR 10.6 billion were transferred during the first quarter of 2022 alone and reached at least QAR 11.4 billion during the second quarter, according to financial statements.

In the third quarter last year, the money transfers among workers in Qatar, many of whom regularly send money to their home countries, reached some QAR 10.8 billion.

The Gulf state is home to around 100 nationalities from around the world, with 88% expatriates representing the entire population, per a figure shared by Al-Sharq newspaper.

Most transfers are carried out through exchange companies – many of which have developed online platforms and apps to allow for an easier process.

“I’m using the Ooredoo application on my [phone], because the rate is a little bit high, more than if I just go to the exchange in City Centre,” Rizza, 35, who works as a restaurant manager in Qatar told Doha News.

Rizza has been working restaurant management in Qatar for seven years and transfers money to her family back home in the Philippines. She said that the transfer process is easy, with the applications saving costs that would usually be used on transport to an exchange centre where people physically transfer the money.

Similarly, Doreen, 33, who has been working in the hospitality sector in Qatar for five years prefers online transfers.

“It’s just like three, four clicks and the directions are given on the phone,” Doreen, who sends money back to her home in Kenya, said.

Commenting on her experience as an expat worker in Qatar, Doreen said that while it has its own set of challenges, she remains thankful for the opportunity she has.

As for Tinasha, 30, he also turned to online money transfers to send part of his income to his wife and child in Zimbabwe. Tinasha has been working in the restaurant sector in Doha for a year-and-a-half.

Commenting on working in Doha, he noted while it has not been easy, he is still thankful for being able to earn a living.

“We are managing to survive and we are managing to come to work everyday and at the end of the month we get something,” he said.