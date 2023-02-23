Women’s World Cup 2023: Eight nations to make history with debut appearance

Panama became the final team to book their ticket for the upcoming Women’s World Cup after they defeated Paraguay 1-0 .

This year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup will be the first edition to feature 32 teams with several countries making their first appearance at the tournament on July 20.

On Thursday, Panama contended for the 32nd and final place as Lineth Cedeno came off the bench in the 75th minute to secure the Central American country in Group F of the tournament.

Facing off against Brazil, Jamaica, and France, Panama will play at the showpiece contest for the first time along the likes of Haiti, Morocco, the Philippines, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam, and Zambia.

Returning in 2023 with its first-ever co-hosts, Australia and New Zealand, the football fixture’s ninth edition is expected to be a game for the underdogs.

𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐯𝐞 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 👑



Panama know how to celebrate! 🤩 #FIFAWWC | @fepafut pic.twitter.com/2EvqKhtiVv — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) February 23, 2023

Haitian players shed tears of joy when the final whistle blew in their 2-1 match against Chile as they booked their first-ever appearance in the FIFA spotlight.

Drawn in Group D with England, Denmark, and China, the 55th-ranked team will give it all they can to lift their country from a period of predicament.

Unlike the men’s team, the women’s US team leads the record as they have won four times and are the current champions after securing the title in France 2019 and Canada 2015.

Favourites for this year, the team has been pulled into Group E against Vietnam, Netherlands, and Portugal.

Germany and Sweden are ranked behind the US team and will compete in Group G and H against a formable mix of South Africa, Argentina, Colombia, and South Korea.

The tournament will come to an end on August 20 at Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia.