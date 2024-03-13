Women returning to workforce after career break ‘could contribute billions’ to MENA region 

The report draws insights from over 1,200 women in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman.

A new study by PwC Middle East reveals that women returning to the workforce following a career break can contribute nearly $385 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP) across nine countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The report highlighted the experiences of women, speaking to more than 1,200 females across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Oman, as well as interviews with CEOs in the MENA region.

Initiated as part of a diversity series, the study concluded that nearly half (44%) of women in MENA have taken a break throughout their careers, typically forced by family and caregiving responsibilities.

More specifically, 68% of women possess beyond entry-level experience.

In comparison, 82% of women who returned to work following career breaks believed they could progress to the excessive levels of their working organisations.

Yet, 49% of those women surveyed agree that their job applications have been rejected in interviews due to gaps in their resumes.

Bassam Hajhamad, Qatar Country Senior Partner and Consulting Lead, PwC Middle East, said the report aims to highlight conversations about gender equality.

“We remain committed to advancing gender equality within our firm as a key priority for our growth and development. While there is still ground to cover, we are encouraged by the strides we have made in challenging biases and fostering an inclusive environment for women,” Hajhamad said.