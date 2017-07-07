Qatar telecom providers change network name to Tamim almajd

Updated at 4pm to reflect Vodafone has also changed its network name.

Ooredoo users in Qatar woke up today to find their phones taking sides in the Gulf dispute.

The country’s largest telecom provider has changed its network name to “Tamim almajd” (Glorious Tamim) in a show of support for Qatar’s leader.

The company made the announcement on Twitter late on Thursday evening.

"Qatar will always be free, elevated by the spirits of the loyal"

Ooredoo could easily make the change because it is majority state-owned, like many major companies in Qatar.

According to its website, Qatar-based “government-related entities” own 68 percent of it, though the UAE-based ADIA owns 10 percent.

Finally, 22 percent of its shares are free-floating, owned by those in Qatar, the US, UK and other nations.

Vodafone joins in

Rival Vodafone initially offered users the option of coming into its stores to change their phones’ network names to support the Emir.

But then later on in the afternoon, it rolled out the change across its network.

عميلنا العزيز، يمكنك الان تحويل اسم الشبكة الى "تميم المجد".

عميلنا العزيز، تم تغيير اسم الشبكة إلى #تميم_المجد

Though Vodafone is a British multinational company, its Qatar subsidiary is 70 percent Qatari-owned.

Online reaction

After the changes were announced, many residents were quick to commend the companies for their decision, which comes amid an escalating dispute with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt:

However, some pointed out that the change only appears to work on iPhones and not android devices for both networks:

You'll need to push a provider update on Galaxies. They link the Ooredoo name to the provider ID so this won't show on Samsung's Galaxies. — A.H (@Alex_Helali) July 7, 2017

Others said restarting their phones or turning them briefly onto airplane mode could help get the change to show up.

