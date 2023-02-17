Which European football teams are owned by Arabs?

After a high-profile takeover from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Newcastle has become one of the wealthiest football clubs in the world.

Speculations over a potential Qatari takeover of Manchester United have sparked up questions on how involved the Arab world, and more specifically the GCC, is looking to get in European football.

Although a move from Qatar is yet to be formalised or announced, a number of clubs are already reaping the rewards of Middle East ownership.

Paris-Saint Germain

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi owns the French team that featured a $237 million world record transfer to sign Neymar from Barcelona.

The club has become one of Europe’s top sides, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and many superstars.

PSG currently has the fifth-highest revenue in the footballing world with an annual income of $700 million, according to Deloitte, and is the world’s seventh-most valuable football club, worth $3.2bn according to Forbes.

Newcastle United

The Magpies have long been bypassed in the Premier League until a Saudi-backed takeover changed that.

Presently sitting in fourth place, Newcastle is among the many clubs within Europe’s football that is owned by Gulf sovereign wealth funds.

A Saudi Arabia-led confederation purchased Newcastle United for a staggering $415 million in October 2021.

According to a study published by Deloitte Money League, Newcastle’s revenue is valued at $216 million, and is the 20th most affluent club in the world.

Manchester City

Man City has stayed the most affluent football club in the world, crowning a value of $746 million.

In 2008, the United Arab Emirates’s Sheikh Mansour purchased the club, which has since won 17 domestic honours with three different managers since the investment.

It’s no doubt Manchester City’s rise has been remarkable for a club that constantly shares the pitch with other competitors like Liverpool and Arsenal.

Aston Villa

Owned by Egypt’s Nassef Sawiris, the billionaire businessman replaced Tony Xia as chairman of Aston Villa and purchased a 55% controlling stake worth $36 million in 2018.

Last year, Aston Villa received $221 million in the top 20 wealthiest clubs.

The injection of Sawiris’s capital has brought the likes of Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, and Emiliano Martínez onto the squad, which sits 11th in the Premier League.

Sheffield United

The Blades are owned by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud who assumed complete control in 2019 after purchasing 50% of the club in 2013.

Despite the purchase by Al Saud, who obtains several other football clubs, the club’s success has had an inconsistent execution on the pitch.

The club has been estimated to be around $108 million despite being relegated.

