Where to catch this year’s exciting Garangao celebrations in Qatar

As the Garangao festival draws near, Doha is abuzz with exciting events and activities that promise to keep the festivities alive and kicking.

The halfway point of the holy fasting month of Ramadan is marked by the celebration of Garangao across much of the Gulf region. The cherished tradition sees eager children hit the streets to drive up excitement for the final two weeks of fasting.

Garangao is celebrated after the evening prayer on the 14th day of Ramadan and is thought to have originated from Qatar’s pearl-diving heritage.

The festival is known by different names across the Gulf, but it is celebrated the same way.

Children dress in traditional Gulf attire and carry beautifully decorated bags while singing the Garangao song and walking around the neighbourhood in groups. They visit different homes, dressed in bright and colourful clothes, hitting stones together to create a rhythmic sound, while collecting sweets, nuts, and other small gifts.

In Doha, Garangao is a highly anticipated event that brings the local community together in a vibrant and colourful celebration of culture and generosity.

From the traditional dress to rhythmic music, Garangao offers a sensory feast of sights, sounds, and flavours that reflect Qatar’s rich heritage and hospitality.

From cultural experiences to family-friendly outings, here are some of the must-see Garangao events and activities for 2023 for those looking to enjoy the tradition outside the home.

Garangao at Katara Cultural Village

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

Katara, the cultural heart of Doha, is hosting a series of Garangao events that showcase Qatar’s rich traditions and diversity, including several fun events for kids to enjoy.

The events will kick off from 9 pm to 11 pm on 6 April 2023.

Darb Lusail

The newly developed hotspot, Darb Lusail will host its first ever Garangao activities this year, bringing together hundreds to the iconic strip.

The event will take place on 5 April from 9 pm to 12 am and is open to the public.

Al Shaqab Night: tales and crafts

Al Shaqab

Al Shaqab is gearing up to host an exciting and culturally rich evening filled with a range of festive activities. Attendees can look forward to indulging in the Garangao sweet collection, crafting traditional lanterns, learning the art of Sadu weaving, pony rides, and participating in fun quizzes with the chance to win great prizes.

These are just a few of the many exciting happenings that await at the event.

The event will take place on 5 April from 8:30 pm to 12 am, and registration is free!

Qatar Foundation: celebrate sustainably

Bigbfotografi

The Tariq Bin Ziad School, in collaboration with Qatar Foundation, is all set to host a unique Garangao celebration aimed at reviving the timeless customs of the festival. The event is scheduled for 6 April 2023, from 7 pm to midnight, and admission is free of charge.

Attendees can head over to Tariq Bin Ziad School, located on Al Dafaf Street in the Al Sadd Area, Zone 38, Street 893, Building 36, to partake in the festivities.

But it doesn’t stop here!

Revel in sustainable celebrations as your kids participate in eco-friendly activities like upcycling workshops, Garangao singing, tree planting, and much more at QF.

This event is scheduled for 8 April 2023, from 8 pm to 9 pm, and entry is free of charge. Head over to Micro Farm, located in Qatar Foundation, to join in the festivities.

Galeries Lafayette

Galeries Lafayette

Galeries Lafayette is gearing up to celebrate Garangao in style with a series of exciting events that are sure to thrill visitors of all ages! From captivating storytelling sessions to engaging arts and crafts activities, there’s something for everyone. And if that’s not enough, you can also look forward to shimmer body art and delectable treats to make the festivities even more enjoyable.

This unmissable event is set to take place on 5 April 2023, from 9 pm to midnight, at the first-floor Kids Section of Galeries Lafayette, located in the vibrant Katara Cultural Village.

Best of all, admission is completely free, so be sure to mark your calendars and join in on the fun!

Corniche’s night to remember

Qatar Calendar

Get ready for an unforgettable family-friendly Garangao celebration that’s packed with activities that are sure to captivate and educate children.

Attendees can look forward to exciting stage sessions that teach Garangao traditions, Tribatola exclusively for Batoola girls, as well as engaging Sadu bracelet workshops, acrylics, patterns, and much more.

This epic event is happening on 5 April 2023, from 8 pm to midnight, at the iconic Corniche Plaza, and admission is free.

Doha Fire Station: the packing

DFS

Get ready for a thrilling Garangao celebration at the Doha Fire Station, the first of its kind. This amazing event promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages, with a plethora of exciting activities to enjoy.

From painting on tote bags and getting intricate henna designs to indulging in delicious sweets, the festivities are sure to keep you entertained throughout.

Al Asmakh Mall: dress to impress

Al Amsakh

Get ready to amp up the excitement for Garangao with a trip to Al Asmakh Mall, dressed to impress. This is the perfect opportunity for your kids to showcase their stylish best and participate in the Best Dress Competition, where they stand a chance to win fantastic prizes and gift vouchers worth up to QR 3,000.

To be a part of this thrilling event, simply pre-register for the competition online, and show up at the mall on 5 April 2023, at either 8 pm or 9 pm.

And the best part? Admission is completely free, but pre-registration is required.