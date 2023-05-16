WhatsApp to roll out ‘Chat Lock’ feature in bid to increase user privacy

WhatsApp, the global messaging giant, is set to increase user privacy with its upcoming ‘Chat Lock’ feature.

The most widely used messaging app, WhatsApp, has revealed that it will soon launch a new feature called ‘Chat Lock’ that aims to improve user privacy and data security.

The announcement is a result of the company’s ongoing efforts to protect user information and uphold confidence in the rapidly changing digital environment.

Users will be able to lock specific chats using a unique password, PIN, or biometric authentication like a fingerprint or facial recognition with the ‘Chat Lock’ feature.

This adds an additional layer of security, guaranteeing that certain chats will remain inaccessible without further authentication, even if a device is unlocked.

With ‘Chat Lock’ feature expected to roll out globally in the coming weeks, the move is seen as a step by tech companies to to prioritise and protect user data.

“Privacy is at the heart of WhatsApp, and we’re always working to give people more control over their data,” a product manager at WhatsApp said in a press release.

“The ‘Chat Lock’ feature will provide users with an added layer of security and peace of mind when communicating on our platform.”

The implementation of ‘Chat Lock’ comes after growing concerns regarding user privacy on digital platforms. In recent years, WhatsApp has made headlines due to debates over its privacy policy updates, prompting some users to switch to alternative messaging platforms.

The new feature is seen as a significant step in reiterating the company’s commitment to user privacy.

The ‘Chat Lock’ feature will be available on both Android and iOS devices. Users can activate it by navigating to the individual chat settings once the feature rolls out.

The Facebook-owned company, has more than two billion users worldwide, and consistently positioned itself as a platform that prioritises user privacy and end-to-end encryption.

The move, however, is not without its critics as some argue that the new feature can create inconvenience for users who frequently access their chats.

As privacy concerns continue to rise, it is likely that more digital platforms will follow suit, offering similar features to ensure user data security.