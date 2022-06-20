What to expect at this year’s Qatar Economic Forum 2022

This year’s event comes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has also threatened global supply chains.

World leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world flocked to the Qatari capital on Monday for the start of the second Qatar Economic Forum (QEF).

The high-profile Bloomberg event, launched under the theme “Equalising the Global Recovery” this year, is taking place between 20-22 June under the patronage of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Various heads of states, more than 500 business leaders, and more than 75 keynote speakers are scheduled to discuss the latest economic trends, challenges, as well as post-pandemic recovery through numerous sessions.

Some of the confirmed participants include CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk, Chairman of DAMAC Properties Hussain Sajwani and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al-Baker.

Other key topics to be put under the spotlight is the elimination of world poverty, reduction of inflation, the prospects of globalisation, as well as energy transformation and reduction of carbon emissions.

With climate change continuing to pose a threat to the world, officials at QEF are set to delve into ways to maintain economic growth without further contributing to the environmental crisis.

Bloomberg Media CEO Scott Havens said the forum is an opportunity for world leaders to discuss ways to drive global economic recovery in a sustainable and comprehensive manner.

As Qatar gears to host the highly-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first to take place in the Middle East, the sporting event is also a main topic and a special area of focus for this year’s event.

Some of the sessions taking place will be attended by prominent sports officials, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Secretary General at Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) Hassan Al Thawadi, and Chief Executive Officer FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Nasser Al Khater.

While the 2021 edition of the QEF took place virtually during the pandemic, this year’s event comes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has also threatened global supply chains. The war has also impacted the energy sector, with many European countries heavily relying on Russian gas.

Addressing the forum last year, Sheikh Tamim stressed the need for global cooperation to decrease the economic gap between developed and developing countries. Vaccine equality was also an important point, with various countries unable to obtain sufficient doses.

In response to the unequal vaccine distribution, Qatar led efforts to provide various countries with much-needed doses of the vaccine. As the national carrier delivered millions of doses, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launched a vaccine campaign targeting 3.65 million refugees and internally displaced people in particular.

The QEF is also seen to be an important platform to discuss Doha’s economic growth strategies under the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 2018 – 2022, aimed at leading a diversified and competitive, knowledge-based economy.