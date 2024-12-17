What is Qatar National Day and why is it celebrated?

Since 2007, December 18 is celebrated every year in Qatar to commemorate the unification of the country’s tribes.

In 2007, a symbolic shift took place under then Crown Prince and Heir Apparent Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Eight years before he inherited Qatar’s rule from his Father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, decree No. (11) of 2007 saw that the country would begin to celebrate every December 18 as Qatar National Day (QND), also known as Founder’s Day.

A page from Qatar’s history

Despite Qatar’s actual day of independence falling on September 3, when the gulf state gained its freedom from the British Empire in 1971, Founder’s Day represents seismic shift in the establishment of the Qatari identity.

In 1878, Qatar’s founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, successfully unified his nation.

Sheikh Jassim had succeeded his father, Mohammed bin Thani, on December 18. Under his rule, he unified all of the peninsula’s local tribes against foreign actors such as the British, the Ottomans and other Arabian Peninsula tribes

It was thus under his leadership that Qatar had transformed into a united entity, gaining autonomy.

QND in the modern day

In the modern day, QND is celebrated by locals and residents alike, united under themes of loyalty, culture and core values. QND is a national holiday and most of the public are given days off from school and work.

Every year, QND is celebrated under a new slogan derived from one of Sheikh Jassim’s famous poems.

In celebration of QND, locals and residents adorn their cars and homes with the national flag and its colours as well as other patriotic symbols.

During the day and late into the night, the streets of Qatar are packed with cars blasting patriotic songs, honking in celebration.

An annual military parade takes place on the morning of every QND at Qatar’s scenic Corniche, showcasing military vehicles, personnel, horses, camels, fighter jets and more.

The military parade is attended by the Amir and many other members of the royal family and other dignitaries.

However, since Sheikh Tamim took to power in 2013, the parade had been canceled on a few occasions.

In 2016, Qatar canceled the parade following the Battle of Aleppo in solidarity with the people of Syria.

In 2023, it was canceled due to the Israeli genocide on Gaza as well as the death of Kuwait’s ruler Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah on December 16.⁠