‘We’re rooting for Qatar’: Italian ambassador speaks of country’s contributions to World Cup

The four-time Champion Italian national football team will not be on the green pitch during the long awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, but Italy will definitely be present in the tournament.

How? For starts, many of the features on display in Doha for international fans will include the expertise of “Made in Italy” – reflecting the partnership between Rome and Doha.

Starting with Italian fashion and design exhibitions in M7 (Forever Valentino) and Msheireb Downtown (Olivetti), Italian contributions are many and abundant to this World Cup. This includes contemporary art on-show, the professionalism behind the organisation of many events and ceremonies, and work that has contributed to the development of infrastructures such as the futuristic Doha metro and the iconic “Al Bayt” Stadium in Al Khor.

This is all in addition to the strong presence in high-end food and beverage establishments.

A highlight of Italy’s contribution to the World Cup Qatar 2022 will be in the field of security, with 560 men and women in uniform to be stationed in Qatar within the operation “Oryx” – in order to guarantee safety and security in full coordination with Qatari armed forces.

The Italian contingent will be placed alongside their Qatari counterparts, and will employ some of the most cutting-edge technologies in the field of defence.

The operation will employ resources from all of Italy’s Armed Forces, including: experts on the ground from the Army; the Air Forces with radar capabilities; a contingent specialised in public safety from the Carabinieri military police and a ship – the high-tech offshore patrol vessel “Thaon De Revel” – ensuring safety at sea.

Ambassador Paolo Toschi, who recently took office in Doha said, “We root for Qatar and for the success of FIFA 2022. The presence of our Armed Forces and of so many Italian skills and expertise during the World Cup is a product of the strategic relationship between our two countries.”

“Italy and Qatar nowadays enjoy a partnership based on high level institutional and political dialogue, solid trade figures, successful investments, rich cultural bonds. A spearhead of such collaboration is the defence sector, thanks to the mutual trust built between our Armed Forces”.

“Of course FIFA2022 presents challenges. Qatar recognised them and is addressing them, and Italy supports this important effort. We are here to do our best and help our Qatari friends achieve maximum success for the World Cup” he concluded.