‘We are Proud of You’: Education Ministry honours Qatar’s diligent students

During the ceremony, an official from the ministry said he was confident that the continued pioneering and innovative efforts of the nation’s students will contribute to Qatar and the world’s progression.



The Qatari Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has commended 255 students for their outstanding academic work and achievements.



Monday marked the launch of the first edition of the MoEHE’s annual ‘We are Proud of You’ initiative, which aims to foster greater partnerships between the ministry and the nation’s private schools. The mutual sharing of best practices for teaching and learning will strengthen these partnerships.



Also central to the initiative is the hard work of the nation’s children enrolled in private schools.



The ceremony included an exhibition that spotlighted students’ work. There was also a presentation about navigating careers after graduation as well as theatrical performances and the recitation of poems.



Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, the undersecretary of MoEHE attended the event, alongside Omar Abdul Aziz Al Naama, the Assistant Undersecretary for Special Education Affairs.

Many other officials from the education ministry, headteachers from private schools and parents also attend to celebrate the strides made by Qatar’s students.

‘Students will propel Qatar, all of humanity forward’

Al Naama spoke very highly of the students who were honoured at Monday’s ceremony. The Special Education Affairs Undersecretary said their hard work and determination to excel stood as an exemplar for other students to emulate.



He added that this drive will not only propel Qatar’s development but also that of all humanity through their pioneering and innovative efforts in various fields.



Rania Mohammed, the Director of the Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens Affairs, echoed Al Naama’s sentiment about the importance of global outreach within Qatar’s educational landscape.



She pointed out that today, the number of private schools and nurseries collectively stands at 342 institutions – a figure that consistently increases year-on-year.

These schools educate 240,277 students across the country with varying international educational systems; ranging from the British International GCSE to the International Baccalaureate as well as American, Indian and Canadian systems.



Abdullah Habib Mohammed Ali, a student from the Noor Al Khaleej International School, achieved second place at a state level in the fields of chemistry, biology and maths.



During the ceremony, he stressed the role of familial support and encouragement in paving his success. He also offered some advice to his fellow students: academic success relies on diligence, patience and continuous studying.