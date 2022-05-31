Warsaw’s ambassador to Doha: Qatar a key economic partner of Poland

The two countries established diplomatic ties in the late 20th century.

Poland’s Ambassador to Qatar Janusz Janke says that the Gulf state has become a key economic partner to Warsaw. He made the remarks in an interview with Doha’s state news agency (QNA) on Monday.

“Qatar has become an important and close partner of Poland in the field of economic cooperation, and we should continue to build our economic ties on the basis of the great potential of both sides,” Jansuz said.

The Polish envoy’s remarks came on the sidelines of the third Qatar-Poland New Tech Forum in Doha. The event is an opportunity for Qatari and Polish investors to expand trade and investment cooperation, especially in the technology sector.

The annual event is organised by the Qatar-Polish Business Council (QPBC) in cooperation with the European country’s embassy in Doha. The QPBC was established in 2011 under an agreement between the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and the National Bank of Poland (NBP).

“Our economies are integrated, which gives us opportunities to cooperate in new sectors,” added Janke.

The latest edition of the joint business event seeks to introduce more bilateral trade and investment opportunities in the fields of energy, aviation and digital technology, as well as security and defense solutions.

The Polish ambassador said that Poland aims to attract more Qatari investments and increase the presence of companies from the European country in Doha. He noted that the forum plays an important role in promoting the Polish technology and communications sector.

The sector makes up 8% of Poland’s gross domestic product (GDP) and employs more than 250,000 people.

“We believe that our cooperation in a sector such as communications and information technology can be very promising and enable us to develop these relations further,” said Janke.

Qatar-Poland ties

The two countries established diplomatic ties in the late 20th century, after Poland recogonised Qatar following the Declaration of Independence in September 1971.

In 2002, the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who was Qatar’s leader at the time, was the first head of a Gulf state to visit Poland.

Qatar and Poland have since worked on strengthening their bilateral ties in various fields, including politics.

Political consultations between the two countries began in 2014 at the level of foreign ministers. The latest round took place in November last year, attended by the Secretary-General of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and Undersecretary of State of Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pawel Jablonski.

Economically, energy remains a key area of cooperation between Qatar and Poland. Doha supplies Warsaw with up to 30% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, making Qatar an important partner for Poland.

In 2009, Polish state-controlled oil and gas company, PGNiG S.A., and Qatargas signed a twenty year LNG supply contract at 1 million tonnes per annum. The deliveries started in 2016, before an additional agreement was signed in 2017.

The second agreement increased the volume of LNG shipments to Poland to 2.1 million tonnes per annum starting from 2018. According to figures published by Poland’s government, bilateral trade witnessed a 66% increase in 2018.