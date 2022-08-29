Want to win an iPhone with Wieelz? Here’s how to enter

Wieelz is the first Automotive service provider in Qatar that will come to your door to fix your car.

The heat in Qatar has reached its peak, so Wieelz Auto Service Expert, the country’s first automotive service provider, has announced a competition for summer 2022 dedicated to all residents of Qatar.

This Thursday, September 1st, at 3pm, Wieelz will launch the first of 4 competitions for anyone in Qatar to enter!

The first competition will run for a week, with the winners being announced at 4pm on 1st September.

The first contest will select random followers to receive a brand-new iPhone 13, encouraging everyone to call Wieelz with any car problem, big or small.

To participate in the giveaway, all you need to do is the following:

Follow the Wieelz’s Social Media accounts Share the competition post Tag three friends

Wieelz is the first Automotive service provider in Qatar that will come to your door to fix your car.

Instead of driving around the Industrial Area in the height of summer, sweating while you go from garage to garage trying to find the correct parts and services, beat the heat by calling Wieelz, and they will come to you.

The auto-service facility has been providing on-site maintenance since 2019, they promises to fix your car, wherever you are.

They have a fleet of over 100 well-equipped customised mobile service vans to provide on-site service as needed by the customer.

Wieelz is a user-friendly customer platform with a dedicated call centre to grasp the precise requirements and deliver appropriate spare parts.

Modern air-conditioned mega service centres are outfitted with all the necessary equipment to handle all types of vehicle work on all brands.