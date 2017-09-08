VoIP outages continue to frustate Qatar residents
Many users in Qatar are once again having trouble making phone and video calls over the internet.
Services such as Skype, Viber, Whatsapp and FaceTime have been experiencing outages since last week, according to many residents.
The sudden lack of access has some wondering if all VoIP (voice over internet protocol) services have been blocked in the country without warning.
However, Whatsapp had been experiencing global problems last month.
Additionally, during Eid holidays, the country’s main telecom provider Ooredoo said “quality issues” did not come from their end.
And Qatar’s Communications Regulatory Authority has also pledged an investigation.
No updates
Since last week however, there have been no official updates on the situation.
And Ooredoo, the CRA and Vodafone Qatar have not yet responded to Doha News requests for comment yesterday.
The lack of information and difficulty reaching family and friends has continued to frustrate many users around the country.
Are you still having trouble using VoIP services in Qatar? Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.