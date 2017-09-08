VoIP outages continue to frustate Qatar residents

Pixabay

Many users in Qatar are once again having trouble making phone and video calls over the internet.

Services such as Skype, Viber, Whatsapp and FaceTime have been experiencing outages since last week, according to many residents.

The sudden lack of access has some wondering if all VoIP (voice over internet protocol) services have been blocked in the country without warning.

Pixabay

However, Whatsapp had been experiencing global problems last month.

Additionally, during Eid holidays, the country’s main telecom provider Ooredoo said “quality issues” did not come from their end.

And Qatar’s Communications Regulatory Authority has also pledged an investigation.

No updates

Since last week however, there have been no official updates on the situation.

And Ooredoo, the CRA and Vodafone Qatar have not yet responded to Doha News requests for comment yesterday.

The lack of information and difficulty reaching family and friends has continued to frustrate many users around the country.

Is there a problem w/video call in #Qatar? FaceTime, FB Messenger and Skype are not working @OoredooQatar please check! — YaaahhhDoha (@YaaahhhDoha) September 7, 2017

I have the same problem. Not sure if they have blocked all VoIP traffic ( they wont admit it in any case ) — Mister NiceGuy (@MisterNiceguy_) September 7, 2017

tech always made family abroad still feel close but the struggle is back w viber, whatsapp, messenger, facetime restricted in Qatar now🤦🏻‍♀️ — Rey(na) (@reynamabulay) September 7, 2017

Are you still having trouble using VoIP services in Qatar? Thoughts?