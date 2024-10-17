Visit Qatar TV channel launched in partnership with Es’hailsat

Visit Qatar TV channel aims to support the country’s tourism sector development and boost international visitor demand.

Visit Qatar and Es’hailsat, the Qatar Satellite Company, have launched the Visit Qatar TV channel to promote Qatar as a travel destination.

This initiative aims to boost Qatar’s tourism sector by broadcasting the nation’s attractions to a global audience via the Es’hail-2 satellite.

The partnership was formalised at a recent event, with the agreement signed by Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, and Ali Bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, CEO of Es’hailSat.

The new channel reaches viewers across the Middle East and North Africa, and provides extensive coverage.

It will also be featured in hotel rooms throughout Qatar, offering tourists a window into the country’s rich tourism offerings and event calendar.

“This partnership with Es’hailSat for a dedicated tourism TV channel will showcase the diversity of the country’s tourism offering and promote its calendar of events,” Al-Mawlawi said.

For his part, Al-Kuwari highlighted Es’hailSat’s expertise in delivering advanced satellite services, which aligns with Visit Qatar’s mission to enhance the nation’s tourism sector through innovative initiatives.

“Es’hailSat is delighted to power Visit Qatar’s TV channel and showcase the most attractive travel and tourist destinations across the State of Qatar via its satellite hotspot,” he said.

Visit Qatar aims to enhance the country’s standing as a premier family-friendly tourist destination known for exceptional service.

By partnering with Es’hailSat, the country’s official tourist guide hopes to further elevate Qatar’s global appeal and attract visitors through diverse events and cultural experiences.