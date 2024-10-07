Visit Qatar launches Tourism Roadmap to boost visitor experience

Visit Qatar aims to attract six million visitors annually by 2030 by expanding infrastructure and enhancing cultural and entertainment offerings.

Qatar Tourism has launched an event to showcase the country’s tourism roadmap, highlighting the sector’s pivotal role in economic diversification and sustainable development.

The initiative set out the ambitious target of attracting six million tourists annually by 2030.

The roadmap comes on the heels of a successful surge in tourism following the post-2022 FIFA World Cup, which recorded a remarkable 26 percent increase, welcoming more than four million visitors in the past year alone.

The high-profile event was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

“We aim, through the launch of the tourism roadmap, to leverage our potential and capabilities to achieve greater growth in the number of tourists, thereby enhancing the diversity of our national economy,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.

“I take pride in our team of Qatari talents, who today demonstrated an exemplary model for the promising youth, capable of confidently and effectively leading the future,” he added.

Source: Visit Qatar

As part of its initiatives, Visit Qatar has launched over 600 events, with upcoming highlights like the return of Formula One, cultural festivals, and major international events such as the Web Summit and the FIFA Arab Cup. It has also partnered with more than 70 entities across both public and private sectors.

This initiative aims to showcase Qatar’s rich cultural heritage and diverse attractions, reinforcing the country’s status as a premier destination for international travelers and highlighting its unique blend of modernity and tradition.

In his opening remarks, Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, highlighted tourism as a cornerstone of Qatar’s economic strategy.

“Qatar Tourism adopts a modern vision and a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing the competitive capabilities of the tourism sector,” he said, underscoring the importance of investing in vital infrastructure in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the need to diversify tourist attractions and promote Qatar through targeted campaigns.

“Our goal is to promote and increase international visitor demand in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, diverse offerings, and caliber of events,” he said.

Source: Visit Qatar

The event highlighted Visit Qatar’s “Surprise Yourself” campaign, now launched in 10 international markets, alongside an updated version of the “Qatar Stopover” campaign, set to debut in mid-October.

Visit Qatar also showcased the country’s welcoming visa policies, which enhance its appeal as a premier tourist destination. Citizens from 102 countries can enter visa-free, while others can easily apply for an e-visa through the Hayya platform. This accessibility is part of a broader strategy to attract more international travelers.

The event concluded with remarks from Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber, who stressed the ongoing development of the tourism sector and highlighted upcoming milestones, including the Michelin Guide 2025 and the second edition of the “Qatar Tourism Award.”

“Qatar Tourism vows to continue its efforts in developing this sector, achieving its ambitious goals, and fulfilling its purpose,” he said.