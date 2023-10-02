Uzbekistan president lands in Qatar for state visit

Mirziyoyev’s visit comes almost three months after a similar trip by Sheikh Tamim to Uzbekistan as part of a “milestone” Central Asia tour.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Doha on Sunday for a state visit, where he is scheduled to meet Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and attend the inauguration of Expo 2023 Doha.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani welcomed the Uzbek president upon his arrival at the Doha International Airport, per a report by Doha’s state news agency (QNA).

The agenda for the meeting between Qatar’s amir and the Uzbek leader is expected to involve the enhancement of bilateral relations and the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU), the Amiri Diwan said in a statement on Saturday.

In a statement to QNA, Qatar’s ambassador to Uzbekistan Hassan bin Hamza Hashim confirmed that President Mirziyoyev’s visit comes in response to an invitation from the amir to attend the opening ceremony of the Horticultural Expo 2023 on Monday.

“His Excellency said the basis of these relations lies in the religious, civilised, cultural ties, as well as common values and principles, adding that the desires of the leaders of the two nations in upgrading bilateral relations have been the starting point of the results that are materialising today,” the Qatari envoy told QNA.

Mirziyoyev’s visit comes almost three months after a similar trip by Sheikh Tamim to Uzbekistan as part of a “milestone” Central Asia tour that included Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

During the meeting in June, both leaders explored the implementation of mutual investment and trade plans while discussing regional and international developments.

Some of the new agreements and MoU’s signed at the time included the exemption from travel visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports and trade cooperation.

The two countries also inked an agreement to eliminate double taxation, another for cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs affairs, as well as cooperation in workers’ recruitment.

Sheikh Tamim and President Mirziyoyev marked the occasion by planting a tree at Samarkand’s Congress Center garden.