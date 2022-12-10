US sports journalist dies during World Cup match, days after falling sick

Grant Wahl collapsed during the Argentina versus Netherlands match at the Lusail Stadium, where paramedics were immediately called to treat him on-site.

A US sports journalist covering the World Cup in Qatar passed away during a match on Friday, after confirming health issues in a podcast one day earlier.

Grant Wahl collapsed during the Argentina versus Netherlands match at the Lusail Stadium, where paramedics were immediately called to treat him on-site.

Wahl had publicly written and spoken about his health issues in the days leading up to his death, suggesting he had a cold that got worse during the US match against the Netherlands on Saturday last week.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” he wrote, after the US knockout game.

“I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort,” he added.

In a podcast with ‪Richard Deitsch‬ shared on Thursday, Wahl also confirmed he was under the weather.

“Ever after 17 straight days of games, my body just told me, dude you are not sleeping enough and it rebelled on me. So I’ve had a case of bronchitis this week, and I’ve been to the medical clinic at the medical centre twice now including today,” he told the host.

“I’m feeling better today… you could probably tell in my voice that I’m not 100% here… everyone is coughing here. This is by no means limited to me. So many journalists have a crazy cough. The only surprising thing to me is there isn’t that much Covid here. I thought there might be a real issue with that. We’re not seeing Covid cases, we’re just seeing a lot of general sickness, coughing, colds,” he added.

In a statement, US Soccer confirmed the death, just a day after the journalist celebrated his birthday in the Gulf state.

“The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” the statement read.

“Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport.”

Wahl was in the Gulf state to cover the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

A Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) spokesperson said “Grant was known for his enormous love of football and was in Qatar to cover his eighth FIFA World Cup.

“He fell ill in the Lusail Stadium media tribune, during last night’s quarter-final match between Argentina v Netherlands. He received immediate emergency medical treatment on site, which continued as he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital.”

Authorities in Qatar are in touch with the US embassy to ensure the process of repatriating the body is in accordance with the family’s wishes, the official added.