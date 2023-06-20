US, Saudi Arabia welcome ‘step forward’ as Qatar and UAE restore diplomatic ties

In 2017, the UAE joined Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt in imposing an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar .

The United States and Saudi Arabia welcomed the resumption of diplomatic representation between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on Monday, after the two GCC nations confirmed the reopening of embassies for the first time since 2017.

Doha and Abu Dhabi’s major announcement marked the final step in the rapprochement between the two countries, ending a diplomatic rift that split the region for years.

The United States welcomes and congratulates Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on the resumption of diplomatic ties — an important step forward among our partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council @GCCSG to promote regional stability and cooperation. https://t.co/lg40Cfcget — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) June 19, 2023

In a statement, US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller welcomed and congratulated the move.

“This is another important step forward among our Gulf Cooperation Council partners to promote regional stability and mutual cooperation. The United States is fully committed to working with the GCC and other regional partners to build a more secure, integrated, peaceful, and prosperous Middle East region,” the Washington official said.

#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s welcome to the restoration of diplomatic representation between the State of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, in the implementation of the AlUla Agreement. pic.twitter.com/Rp0sJiTUiT — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 19, 2023

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry described the restoration of diplomatic representation between its neighbours as “a positive step”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes this positive step, which emphasises the strength of relations between the countries of the GCC, and contributes to strengthening joint Gulf action, in order to achieve the aspirations of the region’s nations and peoples,” the Kingdom said.

The GCC’s Secretary-General Jassem Albudaiwi joined the international community in welcoming the major development.

“His Excellency praised this blessed step, which embodies the care provided by the leaders to the course of the Cooperation Council, and the bonds of kinship, friendliness, brotherhood, history and common destiny linking the GCC countries and their unity, and in support and promotion of the joint Gulf action,” Albudaiwi said.

In 2017, the UAE joined Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt in imposing an illegal air, land and sea blockade on Qatar while severing ties with the country.

At the time, the quartet accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, though Doha has consistently and vehemently denied those “baseless” allegations.

Various investigations at the time had highlighted support for the blockade by the former US Donald Trump administration, with several key allies of the former president found to be involved in lobbying on behalf of some members of the quartet.

However, a major breakthrough to solve the issue was reported in late 2020 following efforts led by the former US administration, which saw various regional visits by Trump’s son in-law and former White House Advisor Jared Kushner to the region.

The visits helped pave the way for the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration in Saudi Arabia in 2021, which effectively ended the regional rift.

However, ties between Qatar and the UAE have taken longer to pick up pace – in contrast to rapidly warming relations between Doha and Riyadh.

Notable progress was seen late last year with a surprise visit by UAE ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also known as MbZ, to Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This marked his first to the Gulf state since becoming president.

Meanwhile, Qatari and Bahraini authorities announced steps to fully restore diplomatic ties on 12 April. Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Dr Majed Al Ansari previously confirmed that talks were underway to reopen both embassies though this has yet to materialise.