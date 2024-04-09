Unforgettable Eid celebrations await at Fairmont Doha

Fairmont Doha presents exclusive Eid Al-Fitr offerings including luxurious stay packages, opulent brunches, sweet delights hampers, divine tea retreats, and parent-child massages to elevate family celebrations.

Fairmont Doha is pleased to announce an array of exclusive offerings tailored to create cherished family moments this Eid al-Fitr. From opulent brunches to luxurious stays, an Eid celebration that exceeds expectations is promised by Fairmont Doha.

Stay Package – Summer Family Fun:

The Grandest of Family Moments is envisioned by guests as they are immersed in this exclusive stay package, where every detail is crafted to delight.

While a generous 50% off the second room booking is enjoyed by families, the day begins with a sumptuous breakfast spread at Vaya!.

Moments of tranquillity await parents as children engage in a plethora of captivating activities at the Kids Club. Complementing this exquisite experience is complimentary access to Bagatelle Beach Club, where cherished memories are a testament to refined elegance.

Garden Eid Brunch:

A culinary oasis awaits at Garden Eid Brunch, nestled amidst the verdant splendour of Cyra Outdoor Terrace, while generations gather for unforgettable family moments. The rich tapestry of traditional Arabic flavours and Eid specials crafted to tantalize taste buds are available as of the second day of Eid for two days between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The price is QAR 295 per person, inclusive of soft beverages.

Eid Sweet Delights Hamper from Dome:

Gift the gift of Fairmont Doha with Eid Sweet Delights Hamper from Dome to your loved ones. A curated selection of decadent cakes, sweets, and chocolates can be indulged in iconic Dome’s luxurious packages.

Elevate festivities with the signature Moonlight Cake curated by French Pastry Chef Romain Castel.

Prices start from QAR 750 for medium packaging.

Divine Tea Retreat & Luxe Pampering Experience:

Luxury awaits with Divine Tea Retreat & Luxe Pampering Experience. An “Authentic Tea Time” at Dome followed by a rejuvenating Spa experience at Fairmont Spa can be immersed in.

The price is QAR 1200 for 2×50 min massages and afternoon tea for two.

Parent & Child Duo Massage:

Unforgettable memories with your little ones can be created with our Parent & Child Duo Massage at Fairmont Spa. A 30-minute duo massage in a couple’s treatment room can be enjoyed.

Prices start from QAR 750.

Join us at Fairmont Doha and elevate your Eid al-Fitr celebrations to new heights.

For reservations, please call +974 40307200 or email [email protected].