Under fire ICC prosecutor calls for Israel, Hamas to adhere to international law

Karim Khan has been criticised by Palestinian groups for failing to visit Gaza, while undertaking a four-day trip to Israel.

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan called on both Israel and Hamas to adhere to international law.

Khan, concluding his four-day visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank, emphasised that “all actors must comply with international humanitarian law. If you do not do so, do not complain when my office is required to act”.

“Credible allegations of crimes during the current conflict should be the subject of timely, independent examination and investigation,” Khan said.

He also urged for immediate humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

“On humanitarian access, the law does not allow for doubt,” he said. “Civilians must have access to basic food, water and desperately needed medical supplies, without further delay, and at pace and at scale.”

Khan warned that blocking the delivery of aid to Gaza could constitute a war crime under the ICC’s jurisdiction.

The top ICC official has come under fire for failing to visit Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s assault, while accepting an invitation to visit Israel.

He clarified that his visit was “not investigative in nature” but stressed the need for timely and independent probe of credible allegations of crimes during the current Israeli war in Gaza.

Palestinian rights groups refused to meet Khan in Ramallah on Saturday, accusing him of favouring Israel.

Israel is not a member of the ICC and has consistently rejected the court’s jurisdiction and refrains from formal engagement.

Israel killed at least 15,523 Palestinians since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza, 70% of which are women and children, per figures by Palestine’s health ministry.

Euro-Med reported a higher figure that was last updated on Friday of 21,022, including 8,312 children.

The figure has remained disputed ever since Gaza’s collapsed health sector stopped keeping track of the total toll after the ground invasion of Al-Shifa Hospital on November 18.