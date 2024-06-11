UN Security Council backs U.S.-sponsored Gaza ceasefire resolution

Since October 7, Israel has killed more than 37,000 people, mostly women and children, while wounding at least 84,494 others.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has overwhelmingly endorsed a new ceasefire plan aimed at ending the eight-month Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip.

The resolution received near-unanimous approval on Monday, and called on both Hamas and Israel “to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition”.

It supports a three-phase ceasefire plan initially announced by United States President Joe Biden last month. The plan includes an initial six-week ceasefire, during which some Israeli captives held in Gaza would be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The subsequent phases would involve a permanent ceasefire, the release of remaining captives, and a comprehensive reconstruction effort for the heavily damaged Gaza Strip.

While the U.S. claims Israel has accepted the proposal, some Israeli officials have pledged to continue military operations and further pummel what is left of the blockaded territory.

Hamas, which initially responded positively to the proposal, has expressed readiness to engage with mediators and begin indirect negotiations.

“Efforts are continuing to study and clarify some matters to ensure implementation by the Israeli side,” Hamas spokesperson Jihad Taha said on Tuesday.

He said Israel was “stalling and procrastinating and creating obstacles in order to continue the aggression”.

On the same day, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tel Aviv where he urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire.

However, Netanyahu has maintained that Hamas must be completely eliminated before Israel agrees to end its war, an objective that many analysts say is not feasible.

Russia was the sole nation among the 15 members of the Security Council that chose to abstain from the vote.

UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia cited a lack of detailed information about the three-phase plan. “We have a whole host of questions,” he stated.

“Hamas is called upon to accept this so-called deal, but still there is no clear clarity regarding official agreement from Israel,” Nebenzia continued. ”Given the many statements from Israel on the extension of the war until Hamas is completely defeated … what specifically has Israel agreed to?”

The Security Council’s resolution reiterates its commitment to a negotiated two-state solution.

It also emphasises the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank under the Palestinian Authority – a position not endorsed by Netanyahu’s far-right government.

In a resolution adopted on March 25, the Security Council demanded a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan. However, Israel continued its attacks on the besieged enclave, disregarding the call.

Since October 7, Israel has killed more than 37,000 people, mostly women and children, while wounding at least 84,494 others.

A further 10,000 remain missing, trapped under the rubble of buildings.