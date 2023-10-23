UN refugee agency says 29 staff killed in Israel’s Gaza onslaught

Israel’s war has claimed more than 4,651 lives, a third of which children, making it the most deadly of the five wars in the Strip since 2007.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Near East confirmed that 29 of its staff members have been killed in the besieged enclave since Israel declared war on 7 October.

“We are in shock and mourning. It is now confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed since October 7,” UNRWA announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. This is an increase from a previous toll reported on Saturday that put the number of employees killed at 17.

The agency highlighted that half of those killed were UNRWA teachers, underlining the devastating impact on Gaza’s already fragile education system.

“Despite many being displaced themselves, our colleagues continue working around the clock to distribute the limited humanitarian aid we have in Gaza,” UNRWA stated.

The war, which has seen Israel’s military carry out a two-week long assault that has left residential areas in ruins, has pushed thousands of Gazans to seek refuge at UNRWA facilities.

Hundreds of tents have been set up in Khan Younis for thousands of displaced Palestinians who fled Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of their homes in the northern part of the territory.

UNRWA reported that twelve displaced persons have been killed and nearly 180 wounded within the agency’s schools. Additionally, 38 UNRWA facilities have been damaged.

“Without fuel, there will be no water, no functioning hospitals and bakeries. Without fuel, aid will not reach many civilians in desperate need,” warned UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, noting that the agency’s fuel supplies in Gaza are on the brink of exhaustion and are expected to run out in just three days.

Meanwhile, the United Nations states that at least one million Palestinians have been displaced over the past two weeks.

The last 24 hours alone saw 400 Palestinians killed by Israeli air attacks, with 60 deaths occurring overnight, according to Palestinian health officials.

The late night bombings in various locations in the besieged enclave on Sunday were considered the ‘bloodiest night’ for Gaza since the Israeli war on Palestine, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum reported.

Israeli forces also targeted residential areas, including the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp and locations near Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals.

A doctor at Al Aqsa hospital in Gaza said 65% of the victims taken to hospital overnight were children.

Meanwhile, Israeli operations have expanded to the occupied West Bank. Dozens have been taken into custody since Sunday, and at least 120 Palestinians were arrested, including 40 workers from Gaza, according to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

The West Bank has seen 95 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.