UN, ICC urged to investigate Israel’s field executions of Palestinians in Gaza

Palestinian deaths are the highest rate of civilian casualties worldwide in the 21st century.

The Euro-Med Monitor has requested an official United Nations (UN) and International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation on Monday into reports of Israeli occupation forces executing Palestinians in Gaza.

The request came in a primary report submitted to Karim Khan, the ICC’s Prosecutor, Maurice Tydball Benz, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions; and Francesca Albanese.

“Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has documented dozens of cases of field executions carried out by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip. The human rights group requested an immediate investigation into these crimes, calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable, and for justice for all victims,” the watchdog said in its statement.

The NGO “demanded the establishment of an international legal team” to launch a probe into the killings of Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli forces.

It noted that Israel has committed “dozens” of field executions since its ground attacks in Gaza on October 27, citing its own independent findings.

Some of its past findings included the execution of six civilians from a single family on December 22 in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, where soldiers “opened fire on them for no reason”.

Another harrowing account from December 13 reports how Israeli occupation forces shot and killed Ahmed Abdel-Al, a 60-year-old mentally ill man. Nine other civilians, including children, were allegedly executed on December 10 inside the Shadia Abu Ghazala school in Jabalia.

The cases are among around 10 that Euro-Med Monitor had gathered since October, representing what the organisation described as mere “examples of the numerous killings and field executions” in Gaza.

“Euro-Med Monitor reiterated that the UN special rapporteurs and the ICC Prosecutor must launch a swift investigation into the aforementioned violations, as well as other war crimes that Israel has committed against civilians in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

Euro-Med’s findings echo other independent probes into the killings of Palestinians in Gaza by the Israeli occupation forces.

More images have also circulated of Palestinians being rounded up by the invading army.

Images of kidnapped Palestinians, including children, stripped by Israeli forces circulated on social media on Tuesday, displaying the ongoing humiliation and torture of civilians in Gaza.

“A video published by an Israeli journalist who is accompanying the occupation forces shows the detaining of dozens of Palestinians including children from Gaza,” said prominent Palestinian news Instagram account, Eye on Palestine, on Tuesday.

Since October 7, Israel has killed at least 20,674 Palestinians while wounding 54,536 others, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Euro-Med believes Israel has killed 28,091 – a figure that includes those believed to be still under the rubble, with Palestinian deaths being the highest rate of civilian casualties worldwide in the 21st century.

Israel’s war on Gaza has displaced 1.9 million people, representing around 90% of Gaza’s entire population of 2.2 million.