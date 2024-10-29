UDC presents Sirah Exhibit by Masraf Al Rayan – a cultural and spiritual journey at The Pearl Island

The Sirah Exhibit will be held at The Pearl Island from October 31 through December 31, and celebrates the remarkable life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, is gearing up for the highly anticipated Sirah exhibit by Masraf Al Rayan, which opens tomorrow.

This enriching two-month outdoor religious exposition will be held at The Pearl Island, welcoming visitors daily from October 31 through December 31, from 5pm to 10pm.

Located along the scenic boardwalk at Porto Arabia’s 31 La Croisette, the exhibit spans 75 metres, offering a series of immersive experiences that celebrate the remarkable life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). From his blessed birth to the historic opening of Mecca, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with key moments and teachings that have shaped his legacy and continue to inspire millions around the world.

Sirah exhibit is supported by Masraf Al Rayan as the title sponsor, with Al Seal Contracting as platinum sponsor, and Qatar Cool as gold sponsor. Al Sharqi Holding has also contributed as a supporting sponsor, highlighting the collective effort to promote this significant cultural Initiative.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman, UDC President, CEO, and Member of The Board commented, “Organising Sirah by Masraf Al Rayan highlights UDC’s commitment to providing enriching experiences for residents, visitors and tourists at The Pearl Island.

“Our events not only entertain but also celebrate Qatari culture and values,” he went on to say. “We are proud of the strong support from our local partners, which allows us to deliver a meaningful message while crafting memorable experiences at The Pearl Island. This exhibit is part of a rich calendar of events that contributes to the allure of The Pearl Island as a premier visitor destination.”

For his part, Mr. Fahad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer of Masraf Al Rayan said: “We are honoured to be the Title Sponsor for the ‘Sirah by Masraf Al-Rayan’ exhibit, which highlights the life of the Prophet Mohammed, peace and blessings be upon him.

“As an Islamic bank grounded in the values and teachings of the Prophet in all of our operations, we view this exhibit as an exceptional opportunity to support an initiative that promotes understanding, unity, and the rich heritage of our Islamic culture. This is more than an educational experience; it is a platform for fostering cultural appreciation and tolerance. We look forward to being part of this unique event at The Pearl Island.”

The exhibit features a winding path that leads visitors through pivotal moments in the life of the Prophet (PBUH), offering a deeply engaging historical experience. Additionally, prayer facilities, interactive workshops, a traditional food stall by Yasmine Palace, and a souvenir booth by The Pearl Souvenirs will further enrich the visitor experience.

A highlight of Sirah by Masraf Al Rayan, will be the participation of renowned reciter Uvejs Hadzi, whose beautiful recitations and deep understanding of the Quran are expected to draw many eager attendees seeking a spiritual experience.

The exhibit will also host various workshops, offering insights into Islamic art and culture.

Activities include an Arabic calligraphy workshop, a session on making prayer beads, and a workshop to create custom Quranic bookmarks.

Children can enjoy activities like creating mosque-shaped stickers, colouring of mosque drawings and Quranic verses, and participating in Quran Tahfeez or memorisation sessions on stage, providing them with a creative and immersive introduction to Islamic culture.

Through Sirah exhibit by Masraf Al Rayan, UDC aims to enrich The Pearl Island’s cultural calendar, providing a platform for inter-cultural engagement and a celebration of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings and values that continue to inspire unity and compassion that continue to resonate today.