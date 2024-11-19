U.S. mayors in Qatar to promote cities as investment hubs

The trip comes as experts say Qatar is preparing itself for new investment opportunities under Trump presidency.

Five mayors from the United States are in Qatar for a weeklong trip, hoping to present their cities as premium investment destinations.

Jerry Dyer, the mayor of Fresno, California; Andre Dickens, the mayor of Atlanta; and Steven Reed, mayor of Montgomery, Alabama were selected to visit the Gulf state on a trip sponsored by the Qatari embassy.

They were joined by Bryan Barnett, mayor of Rochester Hills in Michigan, and Daniel Rickenmann, mayor of Columbia, South Carolina.

“I’m honored to join mayors from across the country on a visit to Qatar, where I’m meeting with investors and promoting Fresno as a premium investment opportunity,” Dyer said on X.

pic.twitter.com/3UeESyhOGK — Mayor Jerry Dyer (@MayorJerryDyer) November 18, 2024

“Qatar is focused on building subnational relationships with mayors and learning about direct foreign investment opportunities in US cities – especially in healthcare, tech, real estate, and infrastructure,” he added.

“They’ve already invested over $70bn in the U.S., and I’m here to ensure they see Fresno as an excellent opportunity,” the mayor said.

Dyer said he was grateful for the invitation and for Qatar’s belief in Fresno as a potential investment destination.

Dyer will reportedly pay a visit to the Al Udeid U.S. Air Force Base to meet with Central Valley military personnel.

A recent analysis by Bloomberg alluded that the appointment of a new chief executive officer for Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) could be in preparation for the Gulf state’s investment future under U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump.

During a recent Cabinet reshuffle, Qatar named Mohammed Al Suwaidi as head of the $510bn investment body.

The Bloomberg commentary pointed to Al Suwaidi’s role as QIA’s chief investment officer for the Americas, during which he had a hand in establishing a U.S. office in New York City in 2015.

Salar Ghahramani, the founder of Global Policy Advisors and expert on sovereign wealth funds at Pennsylvania State University, told Bloomberg that QIA’s newest head could be due to Qatar’s anticipation of the “dynamics of a Donald Trump presidency”.