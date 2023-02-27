Turkish superstar Burak Özçivit becomes face of Ali Bin Ali Luxury and Ali Bin Ali Fashion

Elevating the glamour level of the brands, Ali Bin Ali (ABA) Luxury and Fashion have introduced famous Turkish model and actor Burak Özçivit as their brand ambassador.

The big announcement was made by the Vice-Chairman & EVP of Ali Bin Ali Holding Mr. Nabeel Ali Bin Ali on February 21 at the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2023. Also present at the event was CEO of Swiss luxury watch brand Purnell, Mr. Maurizio Mazzocchi.

“We are happy and proud to welcome Burak Özçivit into the Ali Bin Ali family. Just like our brand, the actor has a strong sense of individuality, which is enough to make this collaboration exceptional,” Nabeel Ali Bin Ali said.

“Wishing him all the best for the coming four years and looking forward to seeing him represent Ali Bin Ali Luxury and Fashion,” he added.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Burak said: “I am very happy to become the ambassador for ABA Luxury and ABA Fashion. I hope our collaboration helps us reach the entire Middle East and the entire world.”

The flamboyant actor has signed the agreement with ABA Luxury and Fashion making him the face of the brands for the entire Gulf region, for the next four years. During this period, Purnell will be the official watch brand worn by Burak. The Swiss watchmaking maison is one of the most popular brands under ABA Luxury’s portfolio.

Burak Özçivit, who has a large fanbase across the region and even globally, is also a supermodel and the face of many European brands. He was chosen the ‘Top Model of Turkey’ and later picked as the second ‘Best Model of The World’. Since his debut in the acting industry in 2003, he has featured in multiple TV shows and films, gaining international fame.

The superstar will now be the brand ambassador of ABA Luxury and Fashion, exclusively participating in various campaign activities. This partnership will unfold a new burst of positive synergies for the ABA Brands who have always carved innovative ways of appealing to the heart of clients.