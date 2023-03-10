Turkish citizens must report new residential home address in Qatar: embassy

The presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on 14 May according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s indications.

All Turkish citizens in Qatar are now mandated to update their residential home address at their country’s embassy in order to vote in the upcoming elections, the embassy has announced.

The official announcement read that Turkish law requires its citizens to report their new residential home addresses to their embassies or consulates within 20 days of moving.

The declaration can be updated by visiting the embassy during working hours to complete the process.

The change must be made before voting registration for the upcoming elections.

Turkish citizens will need their Turkish national ID or passport and citizen registration form, which is available at the embassy, to complete the process.

Failure to update the residential home address before the 20-day period ends will result in an administrative fine of 79 Qatari Riyals.

Upcoming elections

Turkey’s next election is scheduled to take place on 14 May, 2023, just three months after the earthquake claimed the lives of thousands of people and left millions without shelter in Turkey’s southeast region.

The election is expected to be a crucial one for Turkey, with voters deciding whether to give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party another term in power or to choose a new direction for the country.

It remains to be seen how these issues will play out in the upcoming election, but it is likely to be closely watched by both domestic and international observers.