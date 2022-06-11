Turkish Airlines ‘most awarded European carrier’ in APEX 2022 Passenger Choice Awards

Turkish Airlines won the “Best Food & Beverage in Europe” and “Best Seat Comfort in Europe” at the APEX 2022 Passenger Choice Awards, making the flag carrier the only airline with two awards to its name during the ceremony.

As the first airline review programme based on passenger feedback, APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) announced the 2022 Passenger Choice Awards results which were determined by votes from 1.2 million passengers at an event held in Dublin.

With the passengers rating over a million of flights operated by nearly 600 airlines worldwide, they voted on categories such as seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi categories.

During the ceremony, Turkish Airlines found itself as the most awarded European Airline, with “Best Food & Beverage in Europe” and “Best Seat Comfort in Europe” to its name.

On the awards won by Turkish Airlines, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated: “We are always working to provide service beyond our passengers’ expectations in a sector where the rules are set in stone. We see travel as a concept beyond just transportation and consider the journey as an enjoyable and comfortable experience above the clouds.

We work to make the journeys of our passengers exceptional with our interior cabin design, ergonomic design of our seats, food and beverages provided during flight, travel kits, in-flight entertainment products and our genial colleagues.”

During the ceremony, APEX CEO Dr. Joe Leader said: “As a 2022 APEX World Class Airline in Europe, Turkish Airlines’ positive ratings from passengers continued to shine brightly as the airline won more awards than any other European airline. Congratulations to Turkish Airlines for winning the 2022 Passenger Choice Award for both “Best Food & Beverage in Europe” and “Best Seat Comfort in Europe”.

The Turkish Airlines Flying Chefs combined with an incredible in-flight dining experience capture the imagination of flying in the golden era of European travel. Turkish Airlines’ commitment to excellent passenger seat comfort in all cabins also merits the highest accolades for the airline.”

Turkish Airlines continues to greet its passengers with new concepts and products that will make their travel more enjoyable within the confines of flight safety, cost and sustainability.