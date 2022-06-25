Turkish Airlines joins IATA’s 25by2025 initiative aiming for gender balance in sector

Turkish Airlines, has indicated its commitment to diversity and inclusion by signing on the 25by2025 campaign organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), during 78th IATA Annual General Meeting held in Qatar, on 21 June.

With this commitment, the flag carrier aims to change the female representation in its management and in areas where women are underrepresented by 25%, or up to a minimum of 25% by 2025.

After the signing ceremony held at IATA AGM, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated that, “Turkish Airlines will continue to work with industry stakeholders to ensure greater representation for women in our industry, and close the gender gap.”



The chairman went on to say, “Today not just in Turkey but in 95 cities around to world ranging from Tokyo to New York, from Zanzibar to Stockholm, our women managers are working to elevate our brand and we reach further with their support every year. By realising our commitment to the 25by2025 initiative, we will increase the activity and contributions of our woman colleagues both in the skies and on the ground.”

IATA Director General Willie Walsh also welcome Turkish Airlines’ commitment to the 25by2025 initiative. He stated, “Seeing diversity and inclusion as a strength is key to addressing gender balance within the industry. 25by2025 helps to bridge that gap and today we see a strong commitment from across the industry to make that happen. Turkish Airlines sets a positive example for others to follow which is key today as we focus on attracting and retaining talent.”

By pledging its support, sustainability leader Turkish Airlines commits to a multifaceted approach that emphasises the value of women in the workforce.

The airline further agrees to report annually on key diversity metrics, joining over 100 aviation related companies in their commitment to increase female representation in senior roles and in areas where women are traditionally under-represented.